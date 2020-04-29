Astoria High School’s best fisherman will soon be on his way to the Lone Star State to continue his favorite sport.
Astoria senior Michael Postlewait has signed with Dallas Baptist University to be on their bass fishing club sport team.
The Patriots are a consistent top 25 team in the national standings for bass fishing, finishing 17th, ninth and 23rd in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Postlewait signed his letter of intent this week while seated in front of his boat, a 2006 Bass Cat Puma. He will be one of six incoming freshmen on the Dallas Baptist team. The Patriots have only two others on their roster from outside Texas.
Postlewait was recently named to a nationwide high school all-state bass fishing team, one of just two students from Oregon selected to the team.
