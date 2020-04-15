BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Forty-nine of the most outstanding high school anglers from across the country have been named to the 2020 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
And one of the 49 is from Astoria.
Astoria High School senior Michael Postlewait made the list, providing a nice finish to his bass fishing career at the high school level.
The students were selected for the honor based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.
Some states such as Tennessee and Texas had as many as six all-state selections (first team plus honorable mention).
While Washington and California had no selections, Postlewait was the only angler selected from Oregon, while Luke Van Norman of Roseburg was one of 54 honorable mention selections nationwide.
“The Bassmaster High School All-American program continues to be the most prestigious in the country,” said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. “Academy Sports + Outdoors sponsorship of the program adds to that prestige. The all-state selection and honorable mention are a high honor, not only in recognition of the recipients' fishing skills, but just as importantly, their scholastic, conservation and community service achievements.”
To be considered for the all-state fishing team, a student must have been nominated by a parent, coach, teacher or other school official. Students enrolled in grades 10-12 with a current-year grade point average of 2.5 or higher were eligible.
B.A.S.S. received more than 300 nominations from across the nation. From these, judges selected 49 student anglers from 33 states to make the all-state fishing team. In addition, 54 students received honorable mentions, recognizing them for their tournament success as well as community service and academic achievement.
“Congratulations to all 49 anglers on being selected to the prestigious title of all-state or honorable mention,” said Hank Weldon, senior manager of the B.A.S.S. High School program. “It’s always so impressive to see the accolades of each applicant. Every parent and angler should be very proud of joining the team.”
Astoria's bass fishing team of Postlewait and Leo Matthews were atop the leaderboard of the Oregon high school division after two bass fishing events of the 2019-20 season.
Postlewait and Matthews took first place at Tenmile Lake last Aug. 10 with a five fish limit and a comfortable margin ahead of Junction City.
The Fishermen placed second Aug. 17 on Siltcoos Lake, with a five fish limit weighing less than a pound behind Thurston High School. Postlewait claimed Big Fish honors at Siltcoos with a 3.27-pound largemouth bass.
Overall after the two events, Astoria led the field with 19 points, followed by Thurston and Junction City.
“We wanted to have a strong start to this season,” Postlewait said at the time. “Last season we got off to a tough start and never recovered.”
Matthews added, “This is our senior year, and we really want one more state title and trophy to add to our case.”
A second panel of judges will review nominations of the 49 all-state team members and select the 12 members of the 2020 Bassmaster High School All-American fishing team. As in All-State judging, criteria include success in high school fishing tournaments, involvement in conservation efforts and other community service activities.
The 12 finalists will compete in a one-day Bassmaster All-American High School Bass Tournament, held during the 2020 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department event, a fan-favorite festival which is currently scheduled to take place June 5-9 on Lake Fork near Quitman, Texas.
