It's a group that has been winning trophies their whole careers, and over the next three days these Lady Fishermen will be after their biggest catch ever.
Opening Thursday against La Grande, the Astoria girls basketball team is hoping to win the state title Saturday in Forest Grove.
All games will be broadcast on osaa.org.
It would be the first championship in Astoria school history for girls basketball, and a first for the coach, in his 20th season.
Mike Jacobson has taken girls basketball teams from Knappa and Seaside to past state tournaments, and out of all of those great teams from the past (and no offense to the Loggers and Gulls), he says this year's Astoria team may have the best shot at reeling in the blue trophy.
The strength of Astoria's team is obviously its harassing, smothering, dominating defense. Teams at the 4A level just don't know how to deal with it. The first obstacle is just getting the ball across the mid-court line. And if they do, then pick up their dribble, Astoria's defenders are all over the ball handler like sharks in the water.
“This is probably the best defensive team I've coached, overall,” Jacobson said. “I just don't remember ever having this deep of a team, where you can bring three kids off the bench, plus your starting five to go eight players deep. Not many teams can do that.”
Other teams “might have one off the bench, but after that it usually drops off quite a bit. We really don't.”
Jacobson is currently at 340 victories over his 20 years. The next milestone (win No. 347) would put him in the all-time top 25 career coaching wins in Oregon girls basketball.
He was 117-47 in six years at Knappa (2000-05), and 125-102 in seven seasons with Seaside.
His current assistant coaches include Alex Eterno, and daughter Corey Jacobson.
Mike Jacobson's last trip to a state tournament was 2008, when he took the Lady Gulls to Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Seaside went two-and-out, with losses to Marist and Ontario.
“We just weren't quite as deep,” he said of that team, led by the duo of Ashley Mayfield and Marla Olstedt. “If any of those girls got in foul trouble, we were in trouble.”
Astoria's current group of seniors includes Brooklynn Hankwitz, Julia Norris and Hailey O'Brien, along with juniors Halle Helmersen and Kelsey Fausett — insuring another title contender next season and in the years to come, which will feature younger sisters of players on this year's team.
In addition to that, “we have Kajsa (Jackson), Sophie (Long) and Kailee (Fisher) coming in off the bench,” Jacobson said.
Astoria's top six players can lead the team in scoring on any given night, “and not many teams can do that.”
In attendance at last Saturday's Junction City vs. Astoria game (won by the Lady Fish, 73-34) was Olstedt, now an assistant coach at Seaside. If anyone knows how Mike Jacobson's teams play, it's Olstedt.
“Astoria is ready to play,” she said. “Coach Jacobson has high expectations, and he prepares his teams so they know what to expect. He's in a great position, because he has a lot of players. They're pretty deep. It's an awesome group of girls, and I hope the best for them.”
This time of year, athletes are in the habit of thinking softball, track or golf.
“Sometimes they do, but this group has a goal in mind,” Jacobson said. “They wanted to be league champs, which we got, and we have some other goals that we want to reach. They're pretty hungry for it, just looking at them and the way they played (last Saturday),” against Junction City.
“All the starters played well, and even the kids who came in off the bench.”
In addition, “we're playing good defense,” which is scary, since the Lady Fish came into the season with one of, if not the best defense in the state at the 4A level.
“We have to limit teams, and play our game,” Jacobson said. “We don't want to switch our style of play to fit somebody else. Even the girls said that at halftime,” in the win over the Tigers.
“Like they say, 'defense travels,' so hopefully we can keep it up. They've put a lot of time in on the floor, from middle school to now,” Jacobson said of his players. “They're ready to do it.”
It was former college coach Bob Walsh who said, “Great team defense is a separator. There are a lot of programs that don’t emphasize it and coaches that don’t spend time teaching it. So if you do it and do it well you can put your program on a different level. Great defense travels, and allows you to overcome a lot of deficiencies. You can count on it every night.”
Olstedt also knows that style — both playing it and facing it.
Jacobson's teams are “always high-intensity,” she said. “They set the pace and the tone for the game. It was fun to be a part of when I played at Seaside. It's great when it works out, when you're creating turnover after turnover. That's easy basketball, and that's when it's fun. But that pressure … it's not fun to be on the other end of it.”
The Astoria players “know their responsibilities, and they're good at finding your weaknesses early. And they've got lots of weapons,” she said. “That's the great thing about their team. This is a special group that Mike has, and I'm excited for them.”
The key to this year's state tournament for the 4A girls: The Astoria Lady Fishermen know they can outplay any team in the field.
“You have Philomath and Baker, which are both good teams,” Jacobson said. “And Hidden Valley and La Grande … the final eight are all good teams.”
At the same time, Astoria thoroughly outplayed No. 1-ranked Philomath Dec. 21, even though the Warriors eventually won the game, 51-50.
“We were up by 13 at one point in that game,” Jacobson said, in the second half. “We just had too many fouls, and we fouled them on a shot with less than a second left, and they made two free throws to beat us.”
The Astoria players “know they can play with anybody in the state at our level. We're looking forward to it. It's going to be a fun time. Hopefully we can get a lot of people there.”
And, hoping there's a Cowapa League team from the North Coast that bring home a trophy, Olstedt says, “Mike is a great coach. You know his group will compete every game. He makes sure his teams are in great shape and that will help tremendously playing three days of basketball. This group of girls has worked hard and hopefully they take care of business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.