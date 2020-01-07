Infinity Gymnastics Academy of Astoria had its competition team in action last weekend, taking part in the “Reach for the Goal” meet at The Athletic Edge in Salem.
And the local gymnasts had plenty of success on the mats, including a second-place team trophy for the Bronze Xcel team.
The IGA Gold team — featuring Maevri Bergerson and Audrey Steele — competed Saturday.
Steele took first place on the Vault with a 9.05 score, and was third in All-Around with a 34.825.
For the Silver team, Infinity's Lily Schaelling was third on the Vault with a 9.25, and Karli Gantenbein placed ninth on Vault with an 8.8.
And the Bronze team rounded out the action with a first place showing by Neveah Nichols on the Vault (9.45) and third in All-Around (35.265, Junior age group); Corinne Geyer scored a second place finish on Vault (9.35) and third in All-Around (35.3, Senior age group); and Erika Gantenbein added a third place on Vault (8.75).
