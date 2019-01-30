It's Hall of Fame week at Astoria High School, with the latest class of inductees to be honored during Friday night's Clatsop Clash basketball doubleheader at the Brick House.
There will be a no-host social at Buoy Beer following the two games.
The actual induction ceremony will take place Saturday at the Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St. Doors open at noon, with the ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m.
Tickets for the luncheon and ceremony are $15 per person. All are welcome.
The Class of 2019 Hall of Fame inductees:
Team: Girls basketball, 1994, 1995
Under coach Tighe Davis, the 1993-94 Lady Fishermen were 12-0 in league play (first undefeated league season in AHS history), and 23-2 overall. They entered the state tournament as the No. 2-ranked 3A team.
After a first round loss, Astoria had three wins in consolation. Junior Kelli Johnston was league Player of the Year, and was joined on the all-league team by senior Meghan Lavis and junior Amy Goin.
For 1994-95, the returning all-leaguers, along with Amy Fisher, Nicole Rusinovich, Gina Orlando, Lisa Pender and Heidi Rickenbach, were joined by Shannon Morrell, Joanna Nerenberg, Lyndsey Wirth, Marci Byrd and Sydney Van Dusen.
The season started 0-4, but Astoria was 13-1 in league and went on a 15-game win streak, which was snapped in the state semifinals by eventual state champion Stayton. Astoria's two-year run featured a 25-1 league record (41-9 overall), and two league titles.
Scott Holmstedt, Class of 1973
Holmstedt was a two-year letterman in football, playing on the 1972 Coast-Valley league championship team. Holmstedt was the league's highest-scoring receiver, and was first team all-league and second team all-state. He was also a two-year letterman in baseball.
After graduating from Oregon State in 1978, Holmstedt returned to AHS and taught photography, art and computer design for over 20 years. He also coached football, first as the freshmen coach, then as defensive coordinator, and was the varsity baseball coach for seven years (1985-91). He was president of the Babe Ruth league for five years.
When the first Hall of Fame class was inducted in 1998, Holmstedt designed programs, built a website and put together biographies for wall displays. He continues to fill these needs for all new inductees.
Darren Rodgers, Class of 1989
Rodgers was a three-sport athlete, earning seven letters in football, basketball and baseball.
In football, he was an all-state honorable mention defensive back as a senior, and was awarded the distinguished Chris Pohl Award.
Playing for Mike Goin on the basketball court, Rodgers received first team all-league and Most Inspirational team honors in 1989.
In baseball, Rodgers was team MVP as a junior and senior, and earned first team all-league and all-state honors in 1989. He went on to play baseball at Lower Columbia College.
He resides in Portland, working for Sierra Springs bottled water. He is married to Dar (Arnoth) Rodgers and has two boys.
Zach Hiatt, Class of 1995
A three-sport athlete, Hiatt earned eight letters in football, basketball and baseball. He was named Cowapa League scholar/athlete of the year in 1995.
In football, he was a first team all-league and second-team all-state as a receiver in 1994, and played in the 1995 East-West Shrine Game.
Hiatt participated in 12 state tournament games in basketball. The 1995 team was 23-2 and undefeated in league. He was first-team all-league in 1994 and league Player of the Year and first team all-state in '95.
Hiatt played football at Pacific Lutheran, where he was a three-year starter at receiver, and was named Academic All-District in 1998 and '99, when he helped PLU win the NCAA Division III national championship. He also played varsity basketball for PLU from 1997-98.
Hiatt is currently a senior legal counsel for Weyerhaeuser Company. He and wife Heidi have three children and reside in Woodway, Washington.
Andrea Kustura (Kolber), Class of 2001
“Aundi,” as she was called, earned 10 varsity letters in basketball, track and volleyball. She was a four-year starter in basketball, earning first team all-state and league MVP honors as a senior.
She was all-league all four years, in addition to serving as a team captain each season. Kustura finished her career as the school's all-time leading scorer with 1,136 points. The Lady Fish were league champions her final three seasons and went to the state tournament every year.
In volleyball, Kustura led the team to a 9-3 league record and the state playoffs. She was later voted the team’s Most Inspirational player. Kustura earned three varsity letters in track.
She was the sophomore class president and participated in many extra-curricular activities.
Kustura played college basketball at Pacific Lutheran, where she competed all four years and was a team captain her final three. She was second team all-conference as a junior and senior, and was the PLU Female Athlete of the Year as a senior.
Kustura is married and is a professional counselor.
Paul Danzer, Journalist
Danzer is a former sports reporter for the Daily Astorian, July, 1986 to May, 1999. He was born with cerebral palsy and was unable to compete in competitive sports. At a young age he decided that sports writing would be his career. He covered area school sports and local sports for the Astorian. In 13 seasons covering Astoria basketball, the boys made the 16-team state tournament 11 times. The Fishermen finally won the tournament in 1998.
Danzer made many trips to Eugene for state tournaments in volleyball, basketball, track and cross country. He was there in 1990 and '92 when the AHS boys cross country team won state championships.
With the Astorian, Danzer covered the 1986 Oregon Coast Pro-Am and the Fred Meyer Challenge at the Astoria Golf & Country Club, where he interviewed Fuzzy Zoeller, Chi Chi Rodriguez and Fred Couples.
He wrote for the student newspapers at Portland State and the University of Oregon. At the time of induction he is writing for the Portland Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.