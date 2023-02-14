The latest class of Astoria High School Hall of Fame inductees will be introduced Friday night , where the Fishermen will be hosting basketball games with St. Helens.
Two athletes, two coaches, one team and a contributor make up this year’s class. The induction ceremony will take place Saturday at Astoria High School, with doors opening at noon.
The 2023 Astoria High School Hall of Fame class:
Scott Atwood
Scott Atwood, class of 1992, earned 11 letters in prep sports. Atwood earned four each in cross-country and track, and three in swimming. He is a member of the Astoria High School Hall of Fame on two cross-country teams and one swim team.
In the fall cross-country seasons of 1989 and 1990, he had finished third place at districts and seventh at state both years. He helped Astoria to a state team title in 1990.
Since graduating, Atwood has run in 11 marathons and qualified for the Boston Marathon three times.
August Norgaard
August “Augie” Norgaard, class of 1997, earned multiple all-state and all-league awards in football, basketball and baseball.
He was a part of Astoria’s basketball dynasty from the mid to late 1990s. Over a three-year span, the Fishermen had a league record of 40-2, and they did not lose a league home game, with Astoria winning three Cowapa League championships and two co-championships.
In baseball, Norgaard is remembered for hitting two grand slams in a 21-20 win over Rainier.
He went on to play basketball and baseball at Linfield University, where he hit .382 his senior season, with 12 home runs. This tied the school's record. Norgaard was also named team MVP.
Girls golf, 1989-1990
Coach Lois Hawley's Astoria girls golf teams competed against schools of all sizes in 1989 and 1990, including teams from Beaverton, Sunset, Central Catholic and Hillsboro. The Lady Fish qualified for state both years. The 1989 team included juniors Lisa Shelton, Kim Utti, Tricia Brugh and Amy Baker, and sophomore Julie Davis. They placed second at districts with four players in the top 10, and finished 16th in the state meet.
The 1990 team added freshman Lisa Davis, and the team won district by 40 strokes. Astoria placed 14th at state.
Bob Ellsberg
The volunteer “throws” coach for the Astoria track team, Bob Ellsberg’s athletes have won numerous state championships over the last five decades.
He has coached high school athletes from the Lower Columbia region to medals and state titles in both Oregon and Washington state.
During his 40-plus years as Astoria's throwing coach, his athletes have scored over one-third of Astoria's points at state meets. Astoria throwers have been listed by the Oregon School Activities Association as the best throwers in the state at the 4A level over the last 50 seasons.
Astoria throwers have gone on to make the top 10 lists at colleges including the University of Oregon, Oregon State, Western Oregon, Pacific Lutheran, Linfield and Dartmouth.
Dave Gasser
After retiring from teaching and coaching in the Portland area, Dave Gasser became Astoria's head baseball coach in 2006, leading the Fishermen to a 25-4 record and the 3A state title.
Over the next four years, his teams posted a combined 100-12 record, with three state championship game appearances and two state titles.
He retired after the 2010 season, but returned in 2013 for five more years, winning 105 games. Gasser’s overall record at Astoria is 230 wins, 66 losses.
In 34 years of coaching Oregon high school baseball, he has 750 victories, the most in state history. His first state championship was at Madison in 1981, with his last state title with Astoria in 2009.
He served as defensive coordinator for the Astoria football team’s 2008 state championship season. Gasser is a member of the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame and the Oregon High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.
Englund Marine
Englund Marine has supported Astoria athletics for decades, with four generations of Englunds having participated in Astoria High School sports.
The Astoria High School Hall of Fame was started in 1997, and Jon Englund was included in the first induction class. The Englund Marine tradition started with Axel Englund opening his first store in 1944.