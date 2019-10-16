A three-day Astoria Youth Girls basketball camp is scheduled for next month at Astoria High School, for girls in grades 1-8.
The camp will run on Nov. 2, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16. Cost is $35. The senior project for Astoria's Brooklynn Hankwitz, the camp will feature games, skills, team bonding and prizes for participants.
The camp will be divided into two sections. Players in grades 1-4 will practice from 10-11:30 a.m. each day, and players in grades 5-8 from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Registration will be at the door. Make checks payable to AHS Girls Basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.