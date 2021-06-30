The Astoria High School football coaching staff will be conducting a three-day youth camp, Aug. 10-12, for any student entering Kindergarten through eighth grades in the 2021-22 school year.
The camp will be held at CMH Field, 1800 Williamsport Road, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. each day.
Cost of the camp is $20 per individual or $25 per family. Pre-registration is preferred. To pre-register, fill out an authorization form located online at: http://ahs.astoria.k12.or.us/athletics/fall_sports/football, and return to Astoria High School, 1001 West Marine Drive.
Camp instruction will include but not be limited to, individual technique of all offensive, defensive and special team positions, recommended nutritional training, off-season and in-season training, the importance of goal setting, and the importance of team building.
Interested students who may have a financial hardship should contact coach Howard Rub at 503-298-9419.
If pre-registration is not possible, campers may register the day of the camp by arriving at CMH Field 30 minutes prior to the designated start time. Players should wear a cloth short and T-shirt, and a non-metal cleated pair of shoes. For more information, contact coach Rub via phone, or email at hrub@astoria.k12.or.us.