Local bass angler Michael Postlewait, of Astoria, and teammate Brennan Osborn, of Westview High School in Beaverton, took to the waters of Florence, Alabama, recently in the 2019 Student Angler Federation’s (SAF) 10th annual high school fishing World Finals.
The pair finished 186th out of 389 teams.
Postlewait, a senior-to-be at Astoria High School, and Osborn were representing Team Aquafina and The Bass Federation of Oregon.
“Big shout-out to my teammate, B-Money, for landing our sole fish during the semifinals,” Postlewait said. “It was tough out there for the semifinals day. We had some chances to move on to championship Saturday, but I had three fish miss the hook on the baits.
“It would have just taken two of the three to stick and we would have been above to cut line of top 20,” he said.
The field of 389 teams represented 38 states and two foreign countries, Canada and Zimbabwe. With a payout of more than $2.8 million in college scholarships, cash, gift cards and other prizes at stake, it was the richest SAF high school fishing tournament in history and likely the largest ever posted in a single event at all levels of competitive bass fishing.
Postlewait and his Astoria bass teammate, Leo Matthews, finished the 2018-19 season in fourth place, after finishing as the state champions in 2018.
Postlewait teamed up with Osborn, the 2019 state champion, to represent Oregon in the World Finals.
The 2019-20 high school season is underway in August, with two of the six scheduled events, followed by another two in September. There is one additional event in October, with the final two events to be held in the spring of 2020.
Postlewait currently sits in eighth place in the Northern California region of the Future Pro Tour out of 51 youth anglers, after four of the trail’s five events. The top 10 anglers will advance to the youth championship tournament held in March 2020.
