Former Astoria volleyball coach Angee Hunt was a Hall of Fame inductee last month, as part of Thurston High School's Class of 2020 athletic Hall of Fame.
As Angee Henderson, Hunt was a standout athlete at Thurston, located in Springfield. She graduated in 1991, and went on to play volleyball at the University of Oregon (1991-94), where she still ranks in the top 10 all-time in block assists.
Hunt later coached volleyball at Cottage Grove and Astoria, where she led the Fishermen to the state title match in 2012.
Hunt joined Thurston graduates Bryan Sorenson (1987), Lisa Beckham-Stedman (1990), Josh Sessums (1995), Travis Harwell (1997), Sarah Barrett Levrets (1998), Josh Heacock (1999) and Sheila Lewellen (coach 1980-present) in Thurston's Class of 2020 Hall of Fame class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.