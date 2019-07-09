Astoria High School graduate Henry Samuelson was announced as one of the 2019 scholarship winners of the OnPoint Community Credit Union scholar program.
The winners were announced June 26 by the Oregon School Activities Association.
The program recognizes both scholar athletes and activity scholars who are graduating seniors of an OSAA member school. OnPoint and the OSAA have awarded $7,500 in scholarships, including one $2,500 prize and five $1,000 prizes.
The top prize of a $2,500 scholarship went to Maren Gingerich from Canby High School, while Samuelson was one of five $1,000 scholarship winners, along with Ben Ineson (Liberty), Annika Marshall (Clackamas), Angelique Perrone (Elkton) and Marley Salveter (Sandy).
In a press release from OnPoint and the OSAA, it was stated that Samuelson “exhibits a strong commitment to leadership. Henry served as co-president for both ASB and the math honor society, as well as volunteering as an Oregon 4-H State Ambassador and a camp counselor.”
More than 150 students applied from 57 OSAA member schools. All graduating seniors in the scholar program were eligible to apply for a scholarship.
The scholar program honors graduating seniors who have achieved a 3.50 or higher unweighted cumulative GPA, and have earned either a varsity letter in an OSAA-sanctioned sport or competed in an OSAA-sanctioned activity.
Winners were selected based on academic achievement, community leadership, two letters of recommendation and an essay on how participating in OSAA activities has enhanced their learning or helped them achieve their goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.