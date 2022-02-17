Dan Leary, the strength and conditioning coach at Astoria High School, has been named a Coach of the Year by the National High School Strength Coaches Association.
Leary joined strength coaches from Washington and Idaho as the Coaches of the Year for Region 5 Northwest.
Leary, the strength coach for Fishermen athletes since 2019 (and prior to that Seaside’s strength coach from 2010 to 2018) is certified as an SFG II (StrongFirst “girya,” for kettlebell) strength coach. He also holds certifications with Team EXOS, CrossFit and TRX, and is a certified Advanced USA Weightlifting Olympic weightlifting coach.
“Dan is a coach committed to his athletes, his school, and professional excellence, and has been successfully influencing kids for a long time,” said Rick Huegli, the Northwest Regional Director. “He is a great example of the outstanding strength coaches that are in the state of Oregon and the NHSSCA is proud that he is part of the family.”
Leary works with all student-athletes at Astoria, including the Lady Fishermen basketball team — a strong candidate for a state championship at some point in the next three years.
Leary was part of a successful run at Seaside, where he helped the Gulls to several state championship game appearances, including four straight in boys basketball, and a title game appearance in football.
Said Leary, “I am thankful for my time at SHS, and was lucky to work for (principal) Jeff Roberts there.”
Leary is also a certified clinician with the Functional Movement Screen, and has been a guest speaker at Nike’s Coach of the Year Football, Glazier Football and Seattle All Sports clinics, and is a regular contributor to American Football Monthly, discussing strength.