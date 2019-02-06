Boys

Chase Januik, Seaside

In addition to his long-distance buzzer beaters, Seaside's senior is also scoring lots of points. Januik erupted for 33 in a 70-43 win at Astoria, which included a 12-0 run by him in the first quarter. Three days earlier, he and the No. 1-ranked Gulls posted their biggest win, 60-51 over previous No. 1 Banks. Januik scored 16, and had the shot of the night with a 3-pointer just beyond the midcourt line to end the first half. He made the ESPN top 10 with his 80-foot shot in Tuesday's win over Valley Catholic.

Girls

Ebby McMullen, Ilwaco

The Lady Fishermen had already clinched their fifth-straight Pacific League title, but it took an overtime win over Ocosta Jan. 30 to keep their league win streak alive, now at 37 straight. McMullen banked in a shot from 10 feet behind the half-court line to end regulation, sending the game to overtime. Ilwaco eventually won it, 56-53. McMullen, a senior point guard, finished with 18 points. Two days before, she scored 17 (11 in the first quarter) in a 60-52 win over Willapa Valley to clinch the league title.