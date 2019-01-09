Girls
Claire Bussert Warrenton
The senior guard has helped the Lady Warriors to a No. 6 ranking in state, picking up the scoring slack left by the injured Fernanda Alvarez. After a loss at Clatskanie, Bussert scored a game-high 22 points in a 44-38 win over Willamina. Her scores included four 3-pointers and a reverse layup which wowed the home crowd. Less than 24 hours later, Bussert tossed in another game-high 19 points in a 63-25 win over Taft.
Boys
Dalton Knight, Warrenton
In a four-game stretch, Warrenton’s senior guard has been a 3-point scoring machine. Knight had seven 3-pointers and a 23-point night in a loss at Clatskanie, followed by five 3-pointers in a win over Willamina. He was still hot Saturday, when he drained six treys for 33 of Warrenton’s 43 points in a win over Taft. Knight opened this week with seven 3-pointers in a nonleague win over Southridge, B.C. That’s 25 3-pointers in four games.
