Boys
Devin Lewis-Allen, EOU
The Knappa graduate, now a senior at Eastern Oregon University, won the 400 meters in the “War XII” meet Friday and Saturday at Spokane Falls Community College. His time of 48.57 seconds ranks second in the EOU record books and is 21st in the NAIA this year. He was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s track athlete of the week.
Girls
Gretchen Hoekstre, Seaside
Hoekstre’s winning shot put mark of 47 feet, 8 inches in Saturday’s Daily Astorian Invitational was not only a personal best and a meet record, but the best mark among high school female athletes in the entire country. She also won the discus with a throw of 124-7. Hoekstre has signed a letter of intent to compete in track and field at Brigham Young University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.