Girls
Gretchen Hoekstre, Seaside
The Gulls’ senior was in the spotlight last week in the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays in Portland. She won the shot put with a toss of 50 feet, 1½ inches, the first high school female in the U.S. to break the 50-foot barrier this year. Her mark is the best in the country by almost two feet. For good measure, Hoekstre won the discus with a toss of 143-6¾.
Boys
Logan Bartlett, Knappa
The Logger senior was a one-man wrecking crew in three games vs. Portland Christian. In a single game, Bartlett drove in six runs with a single, triple and a home run in a 20-7 win. He continued the hot streak in a doubleheader sweep (15-3, 8-0). He had four stolen bases in Game 1, and belted a three-run homer in the nightcap.
