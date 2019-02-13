Girls
Halle Helmersen, Astoria
The 5-foot-6 sophomore reserve guard hit the biggest shot of the season for the Astoria Lady Fishermen in a 55-52 win over Banks Feb. 5. Her 3-pointer as time expired beat the Braves and pulled Astoria into a first-place tie with Banks in the Cowapa League standings. She scored 20 points off the bench, including nine in the first quarter. Three nights later, she scored a team-high 13 points in a win at Tillamook.
Boys
Luke Nelson, Seaside
The junior wrestler had the best finish for the Gulls in the District 1 tournament Feb. 8-9 in Tillamook. After a first-round bye at 220 pounds, Nelson won by technical fall (15-0 at 5:07) over Jackson Turner of Estacada, followed by a 7-1 decision over Tillamook’s Dawson McKibbin in a semifinal match. Nelson lost to James Ellis of Banks in the title bout to finish second. Nelson is one of two Seaside wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament Feb. 22-23.
