Girls
Maddi Utti, Fresno State
The former Seaside Gull — now a sophomore at Fresno State — is among the statistical leaders in almost every category for the FSU women’s basketball team. In three wins last week, Utti had 12 rebounds in a win over Colorado State and scored 16 points on 8-for-10 from the field in a win over Nevada. Utti leads the Bulldogs in rebounds (6.4 per game) and blocks, is tied for the lead in steals and is second in scoring (11.0). She is 26-for-28 from the free throw line, and FSU has won five straight.
Boys
Aidan Tice, Seaside
Tice and teammate Gio Ramirez wrestled their way to individual titles in Seaside’s Pac Rim tournament Jan. 11-12. At 145 pounds, Tice pinned his first three opponents — Adrian Hernandez of Tigard (in 32 seconds), Cooper Ragan of Scappoose (47 seconds) and Elijah McCourtney of Madras (5:42), then scored a 9-2 decision over Corbett’s Glen Leith-Ross in the championship match. With titles from Tice and Ramirez, the Gulls had one of their best-ever team finishes in the big tournament.
