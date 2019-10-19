Kenzie Ramsey, Warrenton
Buy Now

Kenzie Ramsey, Warrenton

Girls

Kenzie Ramsey, Warrenton High School

For the second time this season, Warrenton's senior placekicker was 9-for-9 on point-after touchdown kicks, and added a 29-yard field goal in a 66-13 win over Vernonia Oct. 11. The previous Warrenton school record for point-after kicks in a game was seven (Wes Balensifer, 1998). Ramsey continues to be a leading candidate for Class 2A all-state placekicker.

Aiden Bixel, Jewell
Buy Now

Aiden Bixel, Jewell

Boys

Aiden Bixel, Jewell High School

In an 84-49 loss to Sherman/Condon on Oct. 11, the junior running back scored five touchdowns (four in the second half) and rushed for 361 yards on 24 carries in the six-man football game at Jewell. With 97 yards rushing at halftime, he gained 264 on 13 carries in the second half (20.3 yards per carry), and scored on runs of 39, 37 and 87 yards in the fourth quarter.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.