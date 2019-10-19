Girls
Kenzie Ramsey, Warrenton High School
For the second time this season, Warrenton's senior placekicker was 9-for-9 on point-after touchdown kicks, and added a 29-yard field goal in a 66-13 win over Vernonia Oct. 11. The previous Warrenton school record for point-after kicks in a game was seven (Wes Balensifer, 1998). Ramsey continues to be a leading candidate for Class 2A all-state placekicker.
Boys
Aiden Bixel, Jewell High School
In an 84-49 loss to Sherman/Condon on Oct. 11, the junior running back scored five touchdowns (four in the second half) and rushed for 361 yards on 24 carries in the six-man football game at Jewell. With 97 yards rushing at halftime, he gained 264 on 13 carries in the second half (20.3 yards per carry), and scored on runs of 39, 37 and 87 yards in the fourth quarter.
