Girls
Maddie Sisley, Astoria
The Astoria girls soccer program found itself a scoring machine in Sisley, a junior who closed out the shortened soccer season with six goals in two games. After teammate Elle Espelien went down with a season-ending knee injury March 23 at Valley Catholic, Sisley moved up from her center-back spot to the midfield, and scored three goals in a 5-0 win over Rainier/Clatskanie, and three more this week in a 4-1 Clatsop Clash victory.
Boys
Knappa Offensive Line
The Knappa offensive line had a busy night at Vernonia, where Knappa won the Logger Bowl, 40-8. Junior left tackle Carter Morrill, freshman left guard Evan Lakey, freshman center Ash Baldwin, junior right guard Devyn McCall and junior right tackle Logan Morrill cleared the way for seven Knappa ball carriers, who combined for 479 yards rushing on 52 attempts (9.2 yards per carry). Knappa threw just three passes.