Girls

Lilli Taylor, Seaside

Lilly Taylor, basketball
Lilly Taylor, Seaside

In two games against Banks in a three-day span, Taylor scored a combined 29 points with 17 rebounds and 13 assists, as the Gulls and Braves split two games. In a 47-22 win to finish league play, she had 14 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and three steals, and in a league playoff loss two days later, Taylor had 15 points, five boards and five assists.

Boys

Everest Sibony, Seaside

Everest Sibony, basketball
Everest Sibony, Seaside

In a 58-51 win over Banks Feb. 20, the Gulls clinched a co-league championship thanks to 12 points off the bench from Sibony, Seaside's sophomore point guard of the future. Sibony hit a 3-pointer to end the first quarter, scored six points in the second, then connected on another trey in the third quarter that gave Seaside a 35-26 lead.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

