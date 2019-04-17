(April 8-13)
Girls
Fernanda Alvarez, Warrenton
Competing in a meet filled with Class 5A and 6A schools, the Warrenton senior had the top mark in the shot put competition April 13 in the Willamette Falls Invitational at Oregon City. Alvarez had a personal best toss of 38 feet, 4½ inches, first place among the 54 entrants from such schools as Jefferson, West Linn, Wilsonville and Century. Her mark is currently second-best in the state at the 3A level.
Boys
Robert Piña-Morton, Knappa
In a District 1/2A meet April 11 at Knappa, the Loggers' junior runner had a personal best day, winning a pair of races in career-best times. Piña-Morton ran the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 6.04 seconds — nearly 24 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor. He also won the 3,000 meters in a personal best time of 9:28.33, a winning margin of nearly two-and-a-half minutes of the second-place finisher.
