Girls
Layla Varozza, Broadway Middle School
The seventh grader began her week with an individual win in the Warrenton “Wreck Race” on the beach near the Peter Iredale. She ran the 3,000 meters in 13 minutes, 24 seconds, topping the field of 61 runners. Four days later, Varozza was 28th out of 144 runners in the middle school race of the 3 Course Challenge at Camp Rilea. She finished in 12:29, behind mostly club runners from the Bowerman Track and Whisper Running clubs.
Boys
Andy Wintersteen, Astoria Middle School
Competing in the “Wreck Race,” Wintersteen led the Astoria Vikings to the team victory by winning the boys’ middle school race, finishing in 11:54 to top the field of 78 runners. An eighth grader at Astoria Middle School, Wintersteen improved his time to 10:45 in the 3 Course Challenge middle school race, in which he was fourth out of 190 runners. Astoria was third in the team scoring, behind Bowerman Track and Whisper Running.
