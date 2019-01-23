(Jan. 13-19)
Girls
Madelynn Weaver, Knappa
The Knappa girls are literally limping through the 2018-19 season, with mounting injuries leading to a 4-13 record. With Sophia Carlson out, the scoring load has shifted to Aiko Miller and Madelynn Weaver. Weaver had the big numbers last week. The junior guard had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a loss at Naselle. She followed with 10 points in a loss at Faith Bible, then closed the week with 13 points in a win at Gaston, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Boys
Timber Engblom, Knappa
Eli Takalo gets the dunks and draws most of the defensive coverage, and Ty Vanderburg's scoring output is on the rise, but it was Timber Engblom's turn last week. Between the Timber, Ty & Takalo Show, Engblom led the Loggers in scoring over three road victories. The senior wing had team highs of 23 points in a 73-62 win Monday at Naselle, scored a team-high 14 in a 66-47 victory Wednesday at Faith Bible, and Timber carved out 16 points in a 62-50 win Friday at Gaston.
