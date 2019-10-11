Girls
Estella Sheldon, Ilwaco High School
The senior led the Ilwaco girls to a team win in the J.W. Black Lake cross-country race Oct. 3 by finishing first in the 5,000-meter race. Sheldon led the field of 28 runners by crossing the finish line in 24 minutes, 39.4 seconds, her first win of the season.
Boys
Andrew Teubner, Seaside High School
The junior running back keyed the Gulls 24-6 win over Valley Catholic Oct. 4, rushing for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Teammate Aedyn Cook added 61 yards on seven carries and Jake Black gained 50 yards and scored a touchdown on 15 attempts. The Seaside offense racked up 320 yards in total offense, 307 on the ground.
