Girls
Astoria swimming
With the home pool advantage, the Lady Fish swam their way to a Cowapa League title Feb. 7. After a second place finish in the 200 medley relay, freshman Emelia Cameron won the 200 freestyle. Grace Peeler, Constance Rouda, Tori Smith and Cameron took first in the 200 freestyle relay, Peeler was second in the breaststroke, and Smith highlighted the day by finishing second in the butterfly, setting a school record of 1:06.04, breaking the record held by Taylor Christie.
Boys
Seaside swimming
The Gulls tuned up for districts by winning a Cowapa League championship. Seaside’s depth racked up 294 points, topping Astoria’s 292. Westin Carter, Shawn Collins, Luke Verley and Henry Garvin won the 200 freestyle relay, finishing .13 ahead of Astoria. Collins had a victory in the backstroke, just ahead of teammate Leif Rehnert. The Gulls had second place finishes for Garvin in the 50 freestyle, Masyn McCulloch in the 500 freestyle and Leif DeWinter in the breaststroke.
