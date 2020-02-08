Girls
Grace Peeler and Tori Smith
In a three-way dual meet with Gladstone and Seaside Jan. 30, the Astoria girls won seven events. Peeler and Smith combined for four individual victories, and both swam legs on the winning 200-yard medley relay, along with Emelia Cameron and Constance Rouda. Peeler had wins in the 100-yard freestyle (16 entrants) and 100-yard breaststroke, while Smith won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly. The Astoria girls also swept the team scoring.
Seaside
The Gulls’ junior won two individual events and anchored the winning 200-yard freestyle relay, in a three-way dual meet Jan. 30 with Astoria and Gladstone. Garvin had the best time out of 13 swimmers in the 50-yard freestyle (25.49 seconds) and also had the top time (57.69) out of 10 entrants in the 100-yard freestyle. He teamed with Westin Carter, Logan Dennis and Sean Olea to win the 200 freestyle relay, as the Seaside swept the meet in preparation for districts.
