Girls
Sophie Long, Astoria High School
Competing against top-notch competition, Long ran in the Nike Portland XC meetSept. 28 at Blue Lake Park in Gresham. In the Division 3 category, Long finished eighth out of 142 runners, leading the Lady Fishermen to a fourth place finish out of 20 teams, behind Class 6A schools McKay and West Salem, and 4A Stayton, and ahead of many large schools from Oregon and Washington, along with Cowapa League favorite Valley Catholic. The 20:29 was not her personal best, but it was her season best for 5,000 meters.
Boys
Eli Takalo, Knappa High School
Making his first start at quarterback since a baseball injury last spring, Takalo led the Loggers to a 32-23 win Sept. 27 at Warrenton. The senior QB threw touchdown passes to Devin Hoover and Kanai Philip, and also ran for two TD’s (10 and 15 yards). He also threw a pair of 2-point conversion passes to Hoover, and ran for another successful 2-point conversion, accounting for 30 points. Takalo finished with 170 yards rushing (23 carries) and 186 passing, on 11-of-17. He also had a game-clinching interception with 3:11 remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.