Girls
Tristyn McFadden, Seaside
The senior ended her high school golf career on a hot streak, as she led Seaside to a fourth-place team finish at state. She was third in the district individual standings, with a 53.7 Stableford scoring average. Leading up to state, she carded a 90 on May 3 at Quail Valley and an 89 at Astoria on May 10. In the state tournament earlier this week, she shot a personal best 82 for fifth, making her first team all-state. It was Seaside's best individual round at state since 2013 (Katy Kawasoe's 81).
Boys
Dylon Atwood, Warrenton
The junior played a big role in helping the Warriors secure a Coastal Range League championship last week. In a three-game series with Rainier, Atwood was the winning pitcher in the first game. In the top of the sixth, he picked off a runner at first base, moments before a bases-clearing double. In the bottom of the sixth, Atwood had a leadoff triple, and scored the eventual game-winning run. In the third game, Atwood served as the closer on the mound in a 7-3 win.