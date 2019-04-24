(April 15-20)
Girls
Maddie Sisley, Astoria
The freshman had a breakout meet April 20 at Banks, where she won three events, placing first in the 100 meters (in a personal best 13.58 seconds), with another PR 16.75 to win the 100-meter hurdles. She also finished first ahead of nine other jumpers in the long jump. Sisley was named the girls' Athlete of the Meet. Earlier in the week, she won the 100 hurdles and had a PR leap of 15 feet, 8 inches to win the long jump against Tillamook.
Boys
Dylan Rush, Astoria
In the April 18 Clatsop Clash at Seaside, the junior right-handed pitcher scattered four hits, struck out seven and walked two in a complete-game shutout victory for Astoria, 6-0. The Fishermen scored three runs in the third inning, and Rush did the rest. He helped his cause with a run-scoring single later in the game. Seaside tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases before Rush struck out the final batter to end the game.
