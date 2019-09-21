Girls
Kajsa Jackson, Astoria
No. 10-ranked Astoria volleyball had one of its biggest weeks in years, as the Lady Fish swept Rainier Sept. 12, then won the Dallas tournament Sept. 14, with sweeps over 5A Milwaukie, 6A Centennial and 5A Dallas. Senior middle blocker Kajsa Jackson had six kills in the win over the Columbians, then highlighted the victory over Dallas with six kills and three blocks.
Boys
Westin Carter, Seaside
The Gulls’ 6-foot-1 junior midfielder single-handedly — with his foot — defeated Scappoose in a nonleague game Sept. 10 at Broadway Field. Carter scored two goals and added two assists in a 5-1 win over the Class 5A Indians, the former Cowapa League rival of the Gulls. Seaside began the season with three straight wins, and is ranked 13th.
