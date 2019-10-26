Girls
Warrenton volleyball team
The Lady Warriors scored a pair of milestone victories in three days last week. On Oct. 15, Warrenton clinched its second straight Coastal Range League title with a five-set win at Willamina, only the third time in school history for back-to-back league championships. Two days later, the Warriors swept Rainier to finish undefeated in league for the first time since 1978.
Boys
Stephen Snyder, Seaside
In a 4-1 Clatsop Clash win Oct. 15 over Astoria at Broadway Field, the senior scored three goals and had the hat trick in a span of just over 20 minutes. He scored his first goal just over two minutes into the game off a long pass from Dodger Holmstedt, made it 2-0 by outracing an Astoria defender in the 11th minute, then scored off a teammate’s miss in the 23rd minute for a 4-0 lead.
