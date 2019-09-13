Girls
Vicki Ramvick, Knappa volleyball
The Logger junior got off to a modest start in the championship bracket of Saturday’s Neah-Kah-Nie Invitational (won by Knappa), with two kills, two aces and two blocks in a win over Clatskanie. She followed with four kills and three blocks in a win over Toledo. And in the championship victory over Clatskanie, Ramvick led Knappa with eight kills and eight blocks. “I have to give a shout out to Victoria Ramvick, who really helped rally the team through the last games of the day,” said coach Jeff Kaul. “Vicki really kept the team alive with her cheering everyone on, and keeping the team focused.”
Boys
Jake Morrow and Austin Little, Warrenton football
The senior quarterback-receiver duo came up just short of breaking two school records in the 49-34 loss to Yamhill-Carlton on Sept. 6. In addition to hooking up for two touchdowns, Morrow completed 20-of-31 passes for 283 yards, the second-most passing yards in a single game since Brian Maltman passed for 305 against Dayton in 1996. Little caught 10 passes for 193 yards — also the second-most since Chris Ocana had 197 yards receiving vs. Willamina in 2014. His 10 receptions tied Zach Gantenbein for second on the all-time list, behind Derek Luck’s 12 receptions against Knappa in 2012.
