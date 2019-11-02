Girls
Baylee McSwain, Astoria
Since 2014, Valley Catholic girls soccer had scored 68 goals in 11 meetings with Astoria — until the Lady Fishermen played the Cowapa League champion Valiants to a 0-0 tie Oct. 24 at CMH Field. McSwain, Astoria’s senior goalkeeper, played a huge role, stopping corner kicks and making saves. No. 00 on the roster made her biggest save with 1:40 left, stopping a breakaway by Valley’s Riley McGee.
Boys
Robert Piña-Morton, Knappa
Leading the Knappa boys cross-country team to their first league title since 2005, Piña-Morton won his third consecutive individual league title by placing first in the Northwest League meet, Oct. 24 in Vernonia. The senior won the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, .6 seconds, well ahead of Columbia Christian’s Jared Doyle (18:15). Piña-Morton hopes to contend for a state meet title Nov. 9 in Eugene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.