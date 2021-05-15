Girls
Lily Meadows, Astoria
A freshman, Meadows is the top-ranked female shot putter in the Cowapa League, and ranks third in the discus. Last Saturday in a three-way meet at Astoria, she had personal best marks to win both events. Her winning shot put traveled 33 feet, 11 inches, and she had a throw of 85-9 in the discus. She was second in the javelin (56-11). Meadows ranks eighth in the state in the shot put, the only freshman in the top 10.
Boys
T.J. Colvin, Astoria
In Astoria’s three-way track meet last Saturday, the senior sprinter had a career day, winning the 100- and 200-meter races in personal best times (11.55 and 23.84 seconds), and ran legs on Astoria’s winning 400- and 1,600-meter relay teams. His times in the 100 and 200 rank first in the Cowapa League.