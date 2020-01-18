Girls
Ruby Douglas, Seaside
While teammate Lilli Taylor scores most of the points, Douglas does her work on the boards, which she did last week in consecutive wins over Warrenton and Estacada. Douglas hauled in eight rebounds (including five offensive boards) to go with 10 points in the victory at Warrenton, then had 12 rebounds with 10 points and four assists in a 56-33 win over Estacada. She made 9-of-19 shots from the field for double figures in points in both games.
Boys
Luke Nelson, Seaside
Since placing second at districts in 2019, the senior is on a mission. He won another title in a major tournament last weekend, taking first in the 220-pound division of Seaside's Pac Rim Invitational. Nelson opened with 10-2 major decision over Jackson Contreras of Tillamook, then pinned his next three opponents: Raymond Helm of Scappoose (1:34), Dylan McInnis of Yamhill-Carlton (4:53) and Nico Winsor of Estacada in the championship in 3:40.
