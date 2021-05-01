Girls Maevri Bergerson, Infinity Gymnastics
Astoria’s Infinity Gymnastics had its first meet of the season last week, at the America’s Best Kids Classic in Medford. Bergerson represented Infinity’s Xcel Gold team by placing first in the all-around scoring, with a 35.5 score. She took first in the bars (8.9), and second place in both the vault (8.8) and floor exercise (9.3).
Boys Duane Falls, Warrenton
The senior pitched part of a no-hitter and had another all to himself in a three-game sweep over Clatskanie last week. In the first game, Falls was the starter and struck out eight batters in three innings of work, combining with Dawson Little and Cam’Ron Daniels on a no-hitter. Three days later, Falls finished off the Tigers with 13 strikeouts and no hits allowed.