Girls
Tori Smith, Astoria
Astoria's junior had her best meet of the season, in the District 1/4A championships at Newport. Smith won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 22.98 seconds, and then took first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:03.91 to gain two automatic spots for the state meet. Smith will have the sixth-best seed time in the 200 IM at state and will be the eighth seed in the backstroke.
Boys
Sam Irwin, Warrenton
Warrenton's junior at 195 pounds was one of five Warriors to qualify for the state meet in Portland, and one of two to win district championships last week. Irwin cruised to another tournament title, pinning his first two opponents in 2:49 and 4:48, then posted a 7-2 decision over Willamina's Corey Greenlaw in the championship. Warrenton took third in the team standings.
