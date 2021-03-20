Girls
Victoria Ramvick, Knappa
In a one-week span, Knappa volleyball won two of three matches, and narrowly missed beating 3A power Warrenton, losing in five. Against Nestucca, the Loggers came back from a 2-0 deficit and won in five, with Ramvick posting a career-high 13 kills with seven digs. A senior, Ramvick had 15 kills in a loss at Warrenton, then finished her week with 11 kills and three blocks to beat Neah-Kah-Nie, for 39 kills in three matches.
Boys
Rocky Rub, Bo Williams
Astoria’s “Rocky & Bo Show” at quarterback gave Fishermen football their first win since 2018, 38-13 over Tillamook March 12. Williams started and completed 8-of-12 passes with two touchdowns. Rub came on in relief and led Astoria in rushing yards. The two combined for 211 yards in total offense and completed 11-of-19 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns.