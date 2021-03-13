Girls
Elle Espelien, Astoria
The senior highlighted Astoria's return to play with the hat trick in a 4-2 home win March 1 over Tillamook. She scored all three of her goals in the first half for a 3-1 halftime lead. In games this week, Espelien scored two goals in a 6-0 victory at Rainier/Clatskanie, and scored both Astoria goals in a 2-0 win over Seaside Wednesday at CMH Field.
Boys
Hordie Bodden Bodden, Warrenton
Passing, rushing and special teams, Bodden accounted for 337 yards and seven touchdowns, as the sophomore led the Warriors to a season-opening 46-12 win over Corbett. In his first career start at quarterback, he completed 8-of-10 passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns. Bodden rushed for 56 yards and two TDs on eight carries, and scored Warrenton's first touchdown on an 85-yard opening kickoff return.