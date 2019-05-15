(May 6-11)
Girls
Astoria Relay
In addition to winning the 400 relay, the foursome of Kelsey Fausett, Andrea Harris, Sophie Long and Nara Van De Grift combined to win three other events in the Cowapa League championships May 10. Fausett won the 800 in a personal best time, Harris captured the 200, and second in the 100 and long jump (all with PR marks). Long was second in the 800 and Van De Grift won the triple jump with a PR jump. Fausett, Long and Van De Grift also ran on the state-qualifying 1,600 relay team.
Boys
Mark Warren, Warrenton
The junior athlete for the Warriors swept the throwing events in the District 1/3A track meet at Portland Christian. Warren had a personal best throw of 131 feet, 6 inches to highlight his meet, in which he also won the shot put (52-5, nearly six feet over the nearest competitor), and the javelin with a throw of 155-4. Warren will head into this weekend's state meet as the top-ranked thrower in the shot put, third in the javelin. He already holds the Warrenton school records in the javelin and shot put.
