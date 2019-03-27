(March 18-23)
Girls
Julia Norris, Astoria
The junior right-hander pitched Astoria to four wins in four days, with four complete-game victories. She had two shutouts and gave up a total of one earned run in the four-game stretch. Norris posted wins over Yamhill-Carlton (6-2, allowing two hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks), North Marion (5-0, three hits allowed, six K's, no walks), Mark Morris (6-2, four strikeouts, one walk) and Estacada (13-0, two-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk, also drove in three runs).
Boys
Mark Warren, Warrenton
In the Northwest League Relays at Neah-Kah-Nie on March 21, Warren — only a junior — added his name to one more school record for the Warriors. Already the owner of Warrenton's record in the javelin, Warren's winning mark of 52 feet, 10½ inches set a new school record in the shot put. The previous record of 50-8 was held by Roland Johnson, and had stood since 1979. Warren's mark is currently the best in the state at the 3A level by over two feet, and is the second-best mark in the state at all levels.
