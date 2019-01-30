(Jan. 21-26)
Girls
Morgan Blodgett, Seaside
The senior has been on a roll offensively, leading the Gulls in scoring every game for the last week. Blodgett scored a game-high 26 points in a win over Tillamook Jan. 25, when she was 8-for-12 from the field (5-for-6 on 3-pointers) and 5-for-5 at the free throw line. She also had a team-high seven rebounds and two assists. Blodgett led the Gulls in a Jan. 18 loss to Valley Catholic with 11 points, and scored a team-high 14 points in Tuesday's loss to Banks. She transferred to Seaside from Warrenton.
Boys
Keegan Kemmer, Ilwaco
The Ilwaco wrestler won an individual championship in last week's “Beach Brawl,” hosted by the Fishermen. At 138 pounds, Kemmer had a 24-second pin in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal match against Garret Van Doren of 6A Lincoln. Kemmer trailed in the final minute before tying the match with an escape. He managed a takedown in the final 30 seconds, and the points held up for the win. In the finals, Kemmer scored an 11-1 decision over DeMichael McGill of R.A. Long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.