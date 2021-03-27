Girls
Ella Zilli, Astoria
The sophomore has been Astoria’s top runner in two cross-country races this season. Zilli finished fourth overall (21:45, ninth-best sophomore time in school history) in the Ultimook Invitational out of 38 4A runners. In last week’s North Coast 3K, she was second behind Tillamook’s Sarah Pullen (sixth in the 2019 state meet). Zilli is currently rated as the No. 3 runner in the Cowapa League.
Boys
Michael Moore, Astoria
The Astoria football team literally handed the ball game to Michael Moore last Friday at Milwaukie, where the senior running back rushed for 129 yards on 12 carries (10.7 yards per carry) in the final two quarters to break open a close game. He finished with 174 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns in Astoria’s 36-7 win.