(April 22-27)
Girls
Jetta Ideue, U. of Oregon
The 2018 Seaside graduate, playing for the University of Oregon club softball team, helped the Ducks qualify for the National Club Softball Association championships in Georgia. Ideue was recently named a “Pitcher of the Week” for the Ducks, after striking out 10 batters in games against Washington State. The team is raising funds through their Facebook page (University of Oregon club softball) to make the trip. One of Ideue's teammates is former Seaside teammate Sequoia Shand.
Boys
Sam Hinton, Willamette U.
Last weekend at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla, Washington, Hinton led Willamette University to the Northwest Conference men's golf team championship. Now a senior with the Bearcats, the 2015 Seaside graduate tied for third on the individual leaderboard, with a 149 over 36 holes. Hinton shot 80 in the first round, then carded a 3-under-par 69 in the second round, the second-lowest round in the tournament. Willamette teammate Kenneth Sheldon (Ilwaco High School) finished tied for eighth.
