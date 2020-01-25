Girls
Katelynn and Madelynn Weaver, Knappa
The senior (Madelynn) and freshman (Katelynn) put up big numbers in three league games last week. In a 46-43 loss Jan. 13 to Mannahouse Christian, Katelynn led the Loggers with 14 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Two days later, Katelynn scored 14 points (eight in the third quarter) and Madelynn added 12 points and eight rebounds in a 35-24 win over Columbia Christian. The two had a combined 14 steals. In a Jan. 17 loss at Nestucca, Katelynn had 10 points, six steals and five boards, with Madelynn chipping in six points and six rebounds.
Boys
Austin and Dawson Little, Warrenton
In back-to-back wins, the Little brothers (senior Austin and freshman Dawson) played key roles in helping Warrenton. In a Jan. 10 nonleague victory over Colton, 44-30, Dawson scored a game-high 16 points, with four rebounds and two steals, while Austin finished with eight boards. After a Jan. 13 game at Gaston was cancelled, the Warriors posted a league-opening win at Taft, 55-39. Dawson had 19 points with five rebounds and three assists; Austin added 11 points and finished with three steals and two assists. The Little’s were 9-for-10 on two-point field goals.
