Girls
Avyree Miethe, Warrenton
In a doubleheader with Willamina last Saturday, Miethe was 7-for-8 at the plate with seven runs scored and two runs batted in. She had a home run in Game 1, then pitched a complete-game victory in Game 2, allowing four hits with five strikeouts and a walk. In a loss to Portland Adventist, the junior pitched four innings, striking out eight with a walk. She had a home run in a loss to Taft this week.
Boys
Curtis Kunde, Seaside
The senior has made the most of a COVID-shortened season. In Seaside’s four tournaments, Kunde has finished first individually in three. He defended his title in The Dalles Invitational, took medalist honors in a dual match with Valley Catholic, and won his third in the Seaside Invitational. Kunde was fifth earlier this week in a four-way meet with Marist, Oregon Episcopal and Valley Catholic.