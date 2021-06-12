Boys
Logan Morrill, Knappa
The 6-foot-8 junior post had a big week in the scoring column. In a 53-25 win over Neah-Kah-Nie Monday, Morrill led the Loggers with 24 points. One night later at Warrenton, he scored 15 second half points and finished with 23, helping Knappa rally for a 48-36 win. His presence in the middle gives the Loggers a big rebounder, shot blocker and shot changer that most teams at the 2A do not have — and will make Knappa a power at the 2A level this year and next.
Girls
Erika Glenn, Ilwaco
The senior guard broke the Ilwaco single game scoring record twice in one week. Glenn, committed to play next season at Western Oregon University, scored 58 points in a 90-67 win over Rainier in the district 2B tournament. She also scored a school record 47 points in a 77-32 victory at Chief Leschi. Glenn opened the tournament Monday by scoring 32 points in a 68-34 win over Winlock. (The previous Ilwaco record was held by Lindsay Ramsey, 43 points vs. Adna, Feb. 11, 1999).