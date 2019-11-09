Girls
Kelsey Fausett, Astoria
From an 0-10 league record in 2016 to 17-7 overall record and a No. 5 final ranking in 2019, the Astoria volleyball team has come a long way in just three short seasons. Junior outside hitter/middle blocker Kelsey Fausett played a big role in the turnaround, and was one of the leaders in all statistical categories this year for Astoria. In last week’s state playoff loss to North Marion, Fausett led the Lady Fishermen with 12 kills and 11 digs.
Boys
Kanai Phillip, Knappa
Give a Knappa player an offensive line, and they can do anything, including play quarterback. Senior Kanai Phillip made his first start at QB last week in place of Eli Takalo, and led the Loggers to a 62-19 win over Portland Christian. In addition to returning a pair of kickoffs 80 yards for touchdowns, Phillip completed 4-of-6 passes for 131 yards and three TDs. He also completed all three passing attempts for two-point conversions.
