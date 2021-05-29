Boys
Colton McMaster, Astoria
The junior capped his track season with a pair of state titles. McMaster won the discus and shot put in the 4A final meet at Siuslaw High School. His mark in the discus (166 feet, 7 inches) was well below his best of 192-10, but still nearly 30 feet further than the second place mark. On the second day of the meet, McMaster had a personal best toss in the shot put, 58-9¾, as he inches his way toward the Astoria school record (Jason Thiel, 58-10). He scored a team-high 19 points in a basketball win Wednesday over Ilwaco.
Girls
Gretchen Hoekstre, Brigham Young University
In her freshman year at Brigham Young, Hoekstre is already No. 2 on the all-time school list for best marks (outdoor) in the shot put. In the school’s recent invitational, Hoekstre, from Seaside, finished first with a personal best 53-4½. In doing so, she qualified for the NCAA West prelims in Texas (the Cougars have qualified 29 entries, most in NCAA Division I). The former Gull is seeded 28th in the shot put, 38th in the discus. Hoekstre is a sophomore, academically, after the 2020 season was canceled.